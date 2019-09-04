Imam who served at three Austin mosques dies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The funeral for Mohamed-Umer Esmail, who served as Imam — or prayer leader — at three Austin mosques was held Tuesday Sept. 2 at the North Austin Muslim Community Center.

Affectionately known as Sheikh Umer, he served as Imam at the North Austin Muslim Community Center – Masjid Aisha, the Islamic Center of Greater Austin – Nueces Mosque, and the Islamic Center of Lake Austin.

Condolences to Guests arrive at the funeral of Mohamed-Umer Esmail on Tuesday evening (KXAN/Andrew Way)

The Dialogue Institue of Austin’s statement on Umer’s death reads, in part: “Sheikh Umer has not only preached an exemplary life, but actually showed how to live it. He served affectionately the community and cared for everyone from all walks of life. He will be dearly missed.”

Umer will be buried at the Islamic Center of Greater Austin’s Muslim Cemetery located at 1920 County Line Road in Dale.

In a letter to the community, Interfaith Action of Central Texas said: “For decades, he has been a cornerstone of the Austin Muslim community, serving and leading by example. He was a source of strength to his community and students from all across the globe. Sheikh Umer walked humbly on this earth and cared for everyone from all walks of life. His work is done. May he rest in peace.”

Sheikh Umer leaves behind his wife and three daughters. A fundraiser for the family can be found here.