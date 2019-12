ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Some senior living communities are helping to get toys to children in need this Christmas.

Employees at one of the centers in Round Rock say a resident came up with the idea. They’re partnering with a nonprofit called Second Chance Toys, which provides gently used toys to children in need.

Senior residents from The Enclave in Round Rock re-purpose used toys for Second Chance Toys (KXAN/Ed Zavala)

The goal for this year is to collect at least 200 gently used toys fro children in the area. To find out where and how you can donate, click here.