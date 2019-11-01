Butler Hike and Bike Trail could be expanded past MoPac

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s Butler Hike and Bike Trail could be expanded, further west past MoPac.

The Parks and Rec Department briefed Austin City Council this week on the “Our Parks, Our Future” plan. The long term idea includes expanding the trail from where it ends at MoPac all the way to Red Bud Isle.

All of the projects Parks and Rec officials are looking at come down to a specific need.

“It’s a capacity issue,” says Kim McKnight of Austin Parks & Rec. “The trail that we have along Lady Bird Lake is beloved. But we need more. And people want more. So expanding that trail, creating new trails, connecting the Butler trail to other trail systems, is something we think is a great idea.”

The long term plan looks 10 years in the future.

There will be an official hearing on Nov. 14. If the City Council ultimately gives the go-ahead, the city would need a feasibility study just to figure out how the plan could happen.

Easements and land purchases would be needed in order to make the idea a reality.