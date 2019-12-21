Austin police help out family who lost nearly everything before Christmas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Christmas celebrations are back on for an Austin family that almost had to cancel their holiday plans.

The Lopez family was about to head to Jalisco, Mexico for Christmas.

They packed a trailer full of suitcases, TVs, and Christmas presents Wednesday night.

When they woke up to leave at 3 a.m. Thursday — everything was gone.

They told Austin police officers who responded to their call that they’d have to cancel their travel plans. The officers didn’t want that to happen so they asked for help from local businesses and neighbors.

They collected $2,000 to help the Lopez family pay for new clothes and Christmas gifts.

“I mean, I think [it’s proof of] who they really are… besides wearing a uniform. They are humans. They feel,” said Javier Lopez.

The youngest member of the family got a little something extra. Officers gave seven-year-old Marissa a new bike and helmet.

Now the Lopez family’s trip to Mexico is back on.