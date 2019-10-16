Austin police deliver Halloween costumes to children affected by abuse

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, Austin Police Department officers stopped by the SAFE Alliance, a local organization that serves survivors of child abuse, sexual assault and domestic violence.

In a tweet, APD officers can be seen handing over a collection of costumes — including Supergirl and Iron Man.

In its most recent update on its work, the SAFE Alliance has served over 4,121 youth and adults; given 53,747 provided beds and a safe place to sleep in; and offered counseling for 10,537 via phone, text and in-person meetings.