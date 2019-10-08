Austin 6-year-old diagnosed with cerebral palsy walks for first time

AUSTIN (Texas) — As one foot is placed in front of the other, you can see her excitement grow.

Slowly at first, and then with more confidence, the child’s eyes grow wide.

As she lifts her hand off the table, she gasps in exhilaration. Continuing her momentum forward, she pushes in short, quick strides until she reaches the couch. A scream of joy and a burst of laughter comes now.

Mission accomplished.

These were six-year-old Love Johnson’s first steps without the assistance of a wheelchair, walker or braces.

Johnson, who lives in Austin, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when she was four. It’s a motor disorder that affects a person’s ability to freely move and maintain balance.

“She decided to get up and try walking without her walker and braces,” Johnson’s mother, Lovely Johnson, wrote on Facebook. “My hero is not someone older than me, it’s my six-year-old princess.”

Johnson has become an overnight sensation since those first steps on Friday. Her video has garnered thousands of views and has been picked up by major national outlets.

Love Johnson sits with her two-year-old brother Tyran. (Courtesy: Lovely Johnson)

The Johnsons are proudly sharing this moment with the world. Lovely Johnson said she hopes the video will inspire other children with cerebral palsy.

“I’m so amazed how many hearts my daughter touched. The love she is getting across the world is beautiful,” Johnson said.

