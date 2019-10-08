Aspen Dental’s MouthMobile gives free dental care to Austin-area veterans

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A forty-two-foot long blue bus offering free dental care will be in downtown Austin Tuesday morning.

Aspen Dental’s MouthMobile is the bus turned dental office on wheels. It will be fully staffed with local Aspen Dental dentists and hygienists. Patients they’re looking for: local veterans, their spouses and caregivers.

“Most veterans do not receive dental care through the Veterans Administration unless they are 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury or were a prisoner of war,” Kiersten Hizak, Assistant Account Associate with Curley Company said in a press release. “Many of our heroes are not getting access to the dental care they need.”

Austin is part of Aspen Dental’s eighteen stop, cross-country tour this Fall. They’ve partnered with the Texas Fallen Project. Appointments are still available. Veterans can contact Bobby Winthrow at (512) 796-1795 to schedule one. Walk-ins are welcome too. The MouthMobile will be located at 308 Guadalupe Street from 9:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m.