APD and AFD face off in 7th annual RetailMeNot shopping spree

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two minutes or less to collect up to $10,000 of merchandise.

That’s the rule for the 7th annual RetailMeNot, Inc. shopping spree. The company has again challenged both the Austin Police Department and the Austin Fire Department.

APD Chief Brian Manley and AFD Chief Joel Baker squared off Tuesday morning at the West William Cannon Drive Costco Wholesale.

It’s a duel that benefits Operation Blue Santa. All items collected will go to the program.

For the seventh year in a row, we are proud to once again partner with Operation Blue Santa for another shopping spree… We are thrilled at the opportunity to give back to Austin families in need, especially this time of year, making their holidays more joyous. Marissa Tarleton, RetailMeNot CMO

RetailMeNot has been an Operation Blue Santa sponsor for several years. They’re looking to serve more than 4,000 families this year.