AISD adds 2 additional community meetings to discuss possible school closures

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday night’s community meetings was supposed to be Austin Independent School District’s last to discuss possible school closures.

Parents and students attend AISD’s Oct. 10 community meeting (KXAN/Andrew Choat)

But they’ve added two more meetings after a rough first few meetings. The district says discussions have been better since a facilitator was brought in.

Some parents, however, say they are still unhappy with the proposals.

(KXAN/Andrew Choat)

The additional meetings will be held Oct. 22 and 23. The meeting slated for Oct. 22 will be for families who don’t speak English as a first language. The district will provide language interpreters.

The Oct. 23 meeting will be district-wide.