AISD adds 2 additional community meetings to discuss possible school closures

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday night’s community meetings was supposed to be Austin Independent School District’s last to discuss possible school closures.
But they’ve added two more meetings after a rough first few meetings. The district says discussions have been better since a facilitator was brought in.
Some parents, however, say they are still unhappy with the proposals.
The additional meetings will be held Oct. 22 and 23. The meeting slated for Oct. 22 will be for families who don’t speak English as a first language. The district will provide language interpreters.
The Oct. 23 meeting will be district-wide.