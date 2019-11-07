AFD ‘tollhouse’ fire station saves time, money and lives

AUSTIN (KXAN) — From toll booth to active fire station, Austin Fire Department’s converted facility has already shown results.

Results quantified by time and lives.

“We made a fire just yesterday… What would have taken us 10 minutes took us two minutes. We had a CPR the first week where we got to the patient in three minutes where it would have been 13 minutes otherwise,” President of the Austin Firefighter Association, Bob Nicks said.

Nicks attended the tour of the temporary station 50 along Highway 130 Thursday morning. He is gratified with the immediate impact.

We returned that patient to the hospital with pulses which is phenomenal. Bob Nicks

Time is everything when responding to emergency calls.

“The chance of the patient surviving being minimal if we were running a 13 minute response time,” Nicks said.

But this area never really received the emergency services they pay for.

“We’ve been trying to fight this issue for some time,” Nicks said. 10 years to be exact.

Then Nicks noticed several of these toll stations are empty along 130. So he contacted Senator Kirk Watson about using the one he toured, and Watson was “immediately very excited about it” and “went to work.” City council also stepped in and together after two years they made everything align to get station 50 up and running.

“We’re very excited we can partner with the state to do that,” Nicks said. “We always hear about these fights between local and state officials. It’s really great to see a collaboration like this coming together.”

The “tollhouse” station is one of five to be built. Council is committed to building five fire stations in six years.

Rather than building an $11 million station, we basically have a station here for free. Bob Nicks

However, the passage of Senate Bill 2 threatens all of those potential fire stations, according to Nicks. SB 2 requires voters to sign off in an election if city or county governments grow more than 3.5% year to year.

The bill will take effect next year.

“Different estimates and models show deficits of $5 to 15 million a year. The city is going to have to look for ways to deal with that,” Nicks claimed.

Nicks said the new “tollhouse” fire station 50 is seen as an opportunity to “spend that money as efficiently as possible.” He and Watson believe if there is a need in other areas, they should move forward with plans for more adapted toll booths.