AUSTIN (KXAN) — PokéBar, a traveling Pokémon-themed pop-up bar, will be rocketing into Austin on Saturday January 25, 2020, for a night of signature food and cocktails.

According to Eater Austin, the bar’s Pokémon burgers are designed to look like several of the series’ favorite Pokémon, including Pikachu, Charmander and Bulbasaur.

The event will also feature trivia, card battles, action stations, interactive games and a costume contest.

Sign-up for pre-order tickets can be found here.