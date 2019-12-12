22 turkeys, 100 pounds of ham: AFD hosts annual Senior Citizen Holiday Luncheon

AUSTIN (KXAN) — East Austin was the site for the Austin Fire Department’s annual Senior Citizen Holiday Luncheon at the Conley-Guerrero Activity Center on Wednesday.

The event was founded 17 years ago by retired Austin firefighter Tim LaFuente. LaFuente, who served 31 years, organized the event and has cooked all of the food for it ever since.

(KXAN/Chris Nelson)

And the event is only growing.

“… A handful of firefighters got together, we cooked in this very kitchen. Several turkeys and ham and mashed potatoes — the works. We served about 120 people on about $200,” remembered LaFuente. “Today, we have a much bigger budget and we’re prepped for 650 today. Twenty-two turkeys, 100 pounds of ham, 100 pounds of mashed potatoes and sweet potatoes. They’re getting the works today.”

Several firefighters, fire chiefs and even retired fire employees were at the event.