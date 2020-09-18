College During COVID-19 Blog: Ryan Chandler

Editor’s Note: KXAN’s interns are both learning about the news and living it — experiencing virtual learning and changes in their college and universities because of the coronavirus pandemic. Each is keeping a weekly blog about their experiences during the fall 2020 semester.

Fall on Campus: A Ticking Time Bomb

The first day of fall classes for the University of Texas at Austin was August 26. (KXAN Photo/Alyssa Goard)

When I moved my freshman brother into his dorm on The University of Texas campus this August, we made sure to leave a few boxes in the corner of his room. Best to hang onto them for a bit, we agreed.

We couldn’t help but tame our excitement for his first semester of college with anxiety and doubt about how long he would actually be there, still left cautious and confused by the rapid removal of students from campus in March.

The only difference between that move-in day and March’s emergency move-out is that now, the threat of Covid-19 in Austin is far greater.

When the pandemic transformed Austin into a ghost town overnight, I stayed here while thousands of fellow students retreated home. I will never forget the lonely runs I would take down 6th Street and “The Drag,” the typical booming centers of UT life now replaced by empty streets and boarded shops. Austin was a major COVID-19 hotspot back then, and to think we achieved that status when the campus that brings 50,000 students to Austin was closed makes me worry that the shops will not get to remove the boards from their windows before I graduate.

It seems that UT’s efforts to avoid that scenario are inadequate. Just 23 days after the first day of class, 1,127 members of the UT community have contracted the virus – an average of almost 50 every day. No amount of masks, closed water fountains or socially-distanced dining halls have prevented UT from adding hundreds of virus risks to the city, because any college reopening comes with certain inevitabilities that UT could and did see coming months ago.

I knew more than ever that UT was in for a rocky semester when the administration announced their “no parties” rule. The ban on social gatherings, on and off campus, sparked laughs and groans from the student community. The administration stated they do not intend to enforce the rule, and any stroll through West Campus this week will tell you it was a formality at best. Any plan that relies on college freshmen, fresh out of six months of isolation at home, dutifully following public health orders and refraining from gathering together instead of vying to live a normal college life is a plan destined to fail.

Of course, students can and should abstain from the normal festivities that typically define the fall semester, yet it’s naive to think they will do so to a level necessary for a clean reopening.

The effects of this already show. The day before the Texas Longhorns’ football season opener, 95 out of 1,198 students tested positive for coronavirus on the tests the university required of students wanting to attend the game – 95 students who likely would have cheered in the crowd without knowing they had the virus if UT did not require a test. One can imagine how many dormant cases were lying in the 14,000 other attendees who went untested. That same weekend, the fire marshal shut down a party of “hundreds” of unmasked students at independent fraternity Texas Rho.

Yet, the largest party hosted that weekend was in Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, sponsored and promoted by The University of Texas in defiance of Austin Public Health guidance.

“We need students to know we are serious,” Mayor Adler told me ahead of last weekend’s game. “I think it sends the wrong message.”

The university has been committing real efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus in the areas they can control. They moved 75 percent of all classes to an online format, and their proactive community testing program has ambitious goals to test asymptomatic students every week.

Yet, this semester will only be a success if students dramatically change their lifestyles and diligently follow the guidance of university and city officials – something that may or may not be compatible with reopening campus. I hope I do not have to touch my brother’s spare boxes until May, after he has made invaluable memories and experienced this amazing university as it is meant to be. Only time will tell.