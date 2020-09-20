College During COVID-19 Blog: Mercedes Gonzales

Editor’s Note: KXAN’s interns are both learning about the news and living it — experiencing virtual learning and changes in their college and universities because of the coronavirus pandemic. Each is keeping a weekly blog about their experiences during the fall 2020 semester

“There is much that is different”

On Monday, March 9, 2020, we wrapped up our news broadcast of Texas News Channel, called it a night and said our goodbyes. As I left the building, I waved to one of our staff members and said we’ll see each other after spring break, which was to start that following week.

On March 11, an email from the University of Texas at Austin was sent to the entire student body saying our spring break was extended by one week. It was to allow UT Austin time to implement social distancing practices, such as changing many classes to online format and putting social distancing guidelines in classrooms (for classes that needed to meet in person), resident halls, dining halls and libraries. At the time the City of Austin was trying to take precaution of preventing the spread of the coronavirus as other cities in the nation were beginning to experience cases.

On March 13, UT Austin reported its first coronavirus case. Classes were canceled, campus closed, and when we got back from our two week spring break, all classes were online.

The time before and after March 13 seem like different worlds. I will sometimes find things from before March 13, such as our show script from March 9 for Texas News Channel. One of the stories from that week was SXSW being cancelled and the call to support local businesses who would feel the impact from the SXSW cancellation.

But there are many things that remind me how things are different today: reading about coronavirus cases within the UT Austin community, from dorms to West Campus. It’s making sure I have my mask with me when I do go to campus and the eerily quietness around me when it should be lively of students walking to class. It’s waking up in the morning for classes but instead of getting into my car to drive the morning traffic, I turn on my laptop and sign into zoom.

There is much that is different and much that college students did not think their college experience will go, in whatever year they are in this fall. As this semester goes on, I’ll write about my experience as a college student during a pandemic. A college student who will be going into her senior year of college. A college student who wonders about the present and the future.