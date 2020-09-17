College During COVID-19 Blog: Graysen Golter

Editor’s Note: KXAN’s interns are both learning about the news and living it — experiencing virtual learning and changes in their college and universities because of the coronavirus pandemic. Each is keeping a weekly blog about their experiences during the fall 2020 semester.

September 17, 2020

I plan to use this makeshift desk next to my bed for the majority of the semester. 9/17/20

MCKINNEY (KXAN) — To be an American college student during this pandemic is, for me at least, to be adrift on a life raft as the surrounding ocean rages and whips and stings and threatens to capsize me. And I’m one of the lucky ones.

I need to back up for a moment. Hello. My name is Graysen Golter, a journalism senior set to graduate this semester from the University of Texas at Austin. Born in Houston, I currently live at home in McKinney, Texas with my parents and grandmother. I got most of my initial journalism experience by reporting for UT’s The Daily Texan from 2018 to 2019. I was interning with CBS’s 60 Minutes in New York when the pandemic first hit. As the editor notes, I’m now a remote intern with KXAN News and I’ve been given the opportunity to write about what it’s like to be a college student during the COVID-19 era.

I plan to go into more detail with each post as the semester goes on. In short, I’m okay, and I’m thankful to be okay. But the future frightens me.

To be an American college student during this pandemic is to see your university report 95 confirmed cases of COVID-19 but also host a football game with an estimated 18,000 people in the stands. It’s to take journalism classes that require me to go out and interact with people in a state that has had a total of over 670,000 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday and sees an average of over 3,000 new cases per day. It’s to prepare for entering a workforce in a country where 860,000 people filed for unemployment last week.

To be an American college student right now is to fear risking the lives of my loved ones every time I’m forced to leave my house.

Again, I’m one of the lucky ones. I’m privileged enough to live in a good home, to take online classes remotely and to be able to take advantage of other resources to be as safe as possible during this pandemic. But I can’t speak for all of nearly 20 million American college students, because they most likely have it worse. I can speak even less for what the future holds for any of us.