Why you should consider ‘long stays’ when adopting from a shelter

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As you make plans to take advantage of the Clear the Shelters event Saturday, keep in mind that there are some potential pets that might not be your first choice, but are still worth choosing.

They’re called “long stays” — dogs who have been in the Austin Animal Center for over 30 days.

Fortunately, long stay dogs get extra attention from volunteers, the shelter says.

“We have what are called “Real Life Rooms,” that are set up like tiny houses, where volunteers and staff can take dogs and they can put the TV on in there, cruise the internet — and there’s a couch and a bed,” said Jennifer Olohan, Communications and Media Manager for AAC.

The rooms allow the dogs extra time to decompress with a person, something they don’t have as easy access to as animals who have been adopted.

“I mean, if you just think about being locked up in a kennel or a room 23 hours a day for months or years,” said Olohan. “How stressful that would be on people, and so the dogs experience the exact same thing.”

Olohan says that people talk about wanting to rescue dogs most in need and that long stay dogs are the ones who need it.

So when you’re searching for the perfect fit for your family during Clear the Shelters, take a second look at guests who’ve been their a bit longer than the others!