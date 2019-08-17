Tomlinson’s raises over 155,000 pounds of pet food for local rescue groups

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-area animal rescue groups picked up more than 51,000 pounds of food for animals today — for free.

And that’s only about a third of the food raised by Tomlinson’s, a central Texas-native feed store for healthy pets products, during its Pound 4 Pound holiday fundraiser.

During the fundraiser, customers could donate a bag of pet food and then pet food makers would match it.

Rescue organizations say it allows them to spend money on medical help for animals, instead of food.

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, Pound 4 Pound raised more than 155,000 pounds — that’s about four truckloads of pet food!

