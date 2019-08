AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin may be the largest no-kill city in the country, but Texas doesn’t have that high a distinction. In 2018, the state had the highest number of cats and dogs killed in its shelters, 114,000 animals, more than any other state in the country. This is according to bestfriends.org, a non-profit which collects data from shelters across the US.

An easy way to understand how a community is doing is to look at their save rate, this is the percentage of pets saved from euthanasia in an area. In 2018, Austin had a 95% save rate while Texas had only a 72% save rate. That means only 72% of animals that enter a shelter in Texas survived.