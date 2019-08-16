This couple fostered 31 dogs in 33 months. Fosters critical to clearing shelters

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Erin and Steven Van Landingham didn’t expect to always have a foster dog in their home, but that’s been the Austin couple’s reality for close to three years.

Over the course of 33 months, starting after Thanksgiving in 2016, the couple has fostered and adopted out 30 dogs. Their 31st foster, Baxter, is about 6 months old and is available through Austin Dog Rescue.

“We’ve continued to do it because once we dipped our toe in the water, we saw how much fostering is needed,” Erin Van Landingham said.

Shelter leaders agree. Without robust foster programs, the city of Austin would have a much harder time keeping its no-kill status.

On KXAN News Today, meet Baxter and hear why the Van Landinghams typically like to foster older dogs, many with health conditions.