‘Survivor’ dogs up for adoption in Taylor after being found zip-tied and ill

Clear the Shelters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Siblings Sheldon and Amy are up for adoption after they were found abused and sick. (Images from City of Taylor, Texas Animal Shelter)

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — A pair of dogs, named Sheldon and Amy, are up for adoption at the City of Taylor Animal Shelter after they were found abused and ill.

The sibling dogs were found dumped with their legs zip-tied together and both sick with parvo on July 2. They’ve since survived the parvo and have recovered and are now up for adoption.

The shelter describes the two dogs as about 10 months old and are medium-sized and mix breed. The shelter doesn’t require that they be adopted together.

“If you’re interested in giving one or both of these young survivors a safe, loving home come meet them at the shelter or call 512-352-5483,” shelter officials wrote.

Officials added that there are currently 30 cats and 22 dogs at the shelter.

KXAN is participating in the Clear The Shelters animal adoption drive on Aug. 17. This is the fifth year for the nationwide effort by NBC and Telemundo stations.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Find a shelter near you

Participating Central Texas Shelters:

  • Austin Animal Center
    7201 Levander Loop
    Austin, TX
  • Austin Humane Society
    124 W Anderson Lane
    Austin, TX
  • Austin Pets Alive!
    1156 W Cesar Chavez St
    Austin, TX
  • Bastrop County Animal Shelter
    589 Cool Water Drive
    Bastrop, TX
  • Georgetown Animal Shelter
    110 W L Walden Dr
    Georgetown, TX
  • Paws Shelter Of Central Texas
    500 Fm 150 East
    Kyle, TX
  • Texas Humane Heroes
    10930 E. Crystal Falls Parkway
    Leander, TX
  • Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter
    1855 SE Inner Loop
    Georgetown, TX

Trending Stories

Don't Miss