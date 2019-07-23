‘Survivor’ dogs up for adoption in Taylor after being found zip-tied and ill

Siblings Sheldon and Amy are up for adoption after they were found abused and sick. (Images from City of Taylor, Texas Animal Shelter)

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — A pair of dogs, named Sheldon and Amy, are up for adoption at the City of Taylor Animal Shelter after they were found abused and ill.

The sibling dogs were found dumped with their legs zip-tied together and both sick with parvo on July 2. They’ve since survived the parvo and have recovered and are now up for adoption.

The shelter describes the two dogs as about 10 months old and are medium-sized and mix breed. The shelter doesn’t require that they be adopted together.

“If you’re interested in giving one or both of these young survivors a safe, loving home come meet them at the shelter or call 512-352-5483,” shelter officials wrote.

Officials added that there are currently 30 cats and 22 dogs at the shelter.

KXAN is participating in the Clear The Shelters animal adoption drive on Aug. 17. This is the fifth year for the nationwide effort by NBC and Telemundo stations.