Stolen Dog Reunited With Family After Two Years

Bailey, a long-haired Chihuahua mix, is living her best life in Orange County where her owners and their grandchildren give her plenty of tummy rubs and affection.

But Bailey's life wasn't always this easy. She was a stray, rescued by an animal shelter in Huntington Beach, California. Bailey was one of the lucky dogs adopted last year during NBC's 2018 Clear The Shelters event. The nationwide pet adoption initiative has helped more than 250,000 pets find forever homes since 2015.