NBC, Telemundo Anchors Who Helped Clear the Shelters

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN is joining several local animal shelters for the Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive. The goal is to save lives by encouraging people to adopt pets instead of buying them and participating shelters will waive or discount adoption fees as part of the one-day drive.

NBC and Telemundo stations across the country are teaming up with more than 1,000 shelters and rescues nationwide for the fifth annual Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive.