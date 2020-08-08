Meet Scarlett! Kitten rescued by Austin Fire Department recovers in ‘furever’ home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One kitten is snuggling up in her ‘furever’ home, after the Austin Fire Department helped rescue her after she was hit by a car.

Scarlett has been through a lot, even though she’s still young.

About two months ago when she was just a few weeks old, AFD says one of their crews saw her running down a south Austin sidewalk. Before they could get to her, Scarlett ran into the roadway and was hit by car.

The hit crushed one of her back legs and broke her pelvis, AFD says.

After the firefighters witnessed the accident, one crew member called his wife, who came and rushed Scarlett to Bluebonnet Animal Hospital, located on South Lamar Boulevard.

“Once Scarlett was evaluated there by Dr. Deka and her team, they determined Scarlett’s back leg would need to be amputated,” AFD said.

The staff at Bluebonnet affectionately called her the “AFD Kitty,” and she was named the hospital’s August pet of the month.

Two months later, AFD says Scarlett is recovering with her new mom — who just happens to be the mom of the same firefighter’s wife who took her to the vet.

“She is quickly adapting to life as a tripod kitty…. We know she wouldn’t be doing nearly as well had it not been for the heroes at BAH, who took an active role in Scarlett’s treatment and recovery, and who covered all of the costs of her surgery, medications, follow-up appointments and food for the first month.” the department said.

Photos in slideshow were provided by the Austin Fire Department and taken by Firefighter Chris Qualls.