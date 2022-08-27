(KXAN) — It’s time once again to help KXAN and Central Texas Clear the Shelters.
The annual adoption event is Saturday, Aug. 27 in conjunction with participating Central Texas animal shelters which are offering waived or discounted fees for pets.
There are 12 Central Texas shelters participating this year with the goal of saving the lives of Central Texas animals living in shelters by finding them forever homes.
If you would like to share your pet adoption story with KXAN for your pet to be featured on the news, email us at reportit@kxan.com.
Participating Central Texas Shelters:
- Austin Animal Center
7201 Levander Loop
Austin, TX
- Austin Pets Alive!
1156 W Cesar Chavez St
Austin, TX
- Bastrop County Animal Shelter
589 Cool Water Drive
Bastrop, TX
- Friends of Gonzales Animal Shelter
110 W L Walden Dr
Gonzales, TX
- Georgetown Animal Shelter
110 W L Walden Dr
Georgetown, TX
- Lampasas Animal Shelter
301 College St
Lampasas, TX
- PAWS Shelter Of Central Texas
2965 FM 165
Dripping Springs, TX
- PAWS Shelter Of Central Texas
500 FM 150 East
Kyle, TX
- San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter
750 River Road
San Marcos, TX
- Texas Humane Heroes
10930 E. Crystal Falls Parkway
Leander, TX
- Waggin’ Tailz Rescue And Adoptions
- Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter
1855 SE Inner Loop
Georgetown, TX
Follow our live blog below for photos and videos of fluffy, adoptable pets.
Live Blog
9 a.m.: Adoption fees are waived through 6 p.m. Sunday at Austin Pets Alive! Puppies, like Rain and Rowan, are looking for forever homes.
8 a.m.: KXAN’s Britt Moreno is live at Austin Pets Alive! this morning with furry friends available for adoption. APA! will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for adoptions.
Learn more about today’s Clear the Shelters event on KXAN this morning.