(KXAN) — It’s time once again to help KXAN and Central Texas Clear the Shelters.

The annual adoption event is Saturday, Aug. 27 in conjunction with participating Central Texas animal shelters which are offering waived or discounted fees for pets.

There are 12 Central Texas shelters participating this year with the goal of saving the lives of Central Texas animals living in shelters by finding them forever homes.

If you would like to share your pet adoption story with KXAN for your pet to be featured on the news, email us at reportit@kxan.com.

Participating Central Texas Shelters:

Follow our live blog below for photos and videos of fluffy, adoptable pets.

Live Blog

9 a.m.: Adoption fees are waived through 6 p.m. Sunday at Austin Pets Alive! Puppies, like Rain and Rowan, are looking for forever homes.

Rain and Rowan are 3.5-month-old puppies available at Austin Pets Alive! (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

8 a.m.: KXAN’s Britt Moreno is live at Austin Pets Alive! this morning with furry friends available for adoption. APA! will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for adoptions.

Learn more about today’s Clear the Shelters event on KXAN this morning.