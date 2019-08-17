LIVE BLOG: Clear the Shelters 2019

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN is joining several local animal shelters for the Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive. The goal is to save lives by encouraging people to adopt pets instead of buying them and participating shelters will waive or discount adoption fees as part of the one-day drive.

NBC and Telemundo stations across the country are teaming up with more than 1,000 shelters and rescues nationwide for the fifth annual Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive.









Here is a list of some of the participating shelters in the Austin area:

Austin Animal Center 7201 Levander Loop Austin, TX 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Austin Pets Alive! 1156 W Cesar Chavez Street Austin, TX 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Austin Humane Society 124 W Anderson Lane Austin, TX 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Bastrop County Animal Center 589 Cool Water Drive Bastrop, TX 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Williamson County Regional Animal Center 1855 SE Inner Loop Georgetown, TX 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

More participation locations can be found at the Clear the Shelters website here.

8:50 a.m. — The Austin Animal Center is almost open, and folks hoping to meet their new best friends are lining up. Some already know exactly the kind of dog or cat they want to bring home. KXAN’s Jim Spencer talks to some hopeful adopters as they wait for the doors to open.

8:30 a.m. — Potential adopters are already lining up outside the Austin Animal Center for their chance to help clear the shelter and meet their new furry pals!







8:00 a.m. — It is one hour until the Austin Animal Center opens to the public and some are already very eager to meet their new best friends.