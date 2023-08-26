AUSTIN (KXAN) — A dozen Central Texas animal shelters are participating in an annual event to adopt out as many furry felines and precious pups as possible Saturday — many with waived or discounted fees.

KXAN and these groups are part of the Clear the Shelters effort, NBCUniversal’s nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign.

See the local shelters participating and follow along with updates from the day below:

Live Blog:

8:15 a.m.

Meet Aggie, a 5-year-old Pitbull mix, at Austin Animal Center who is looking for a forever home. AAC rescue coordinator Marisa Ledesma said Aggie came to the shelter in December as a stray.

The shelter will open at 11 a.m. Saturday for adoptions. People interested in adopting need to bring a government-issued ID to AAC.

7:45 a.m.

KXAN’s David Yeomans introduces Maribel, an 8-week-old kitten, available for adoption.

AAC rescue coordinator Marisa Ledesma said the shelter is aiming to make space for new animals. The shelter is looking for people to adopt, as well as foster.

“Today is our super bowl, so we’re aiming to get as many animals adopted out as possible,” Ledesma said.

7:15 a.m.

Austin Animal Center will open at 11 a.m. Saturday for the city-run shelter’s event. KXAN Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans met a 10-year-old pup looking for a new home, Shebear.

AAC rescue coordinator Marisa Ledesma said Shebear is looking for a “retirement home” and a comfortable place to land. “If someone wants to take a nice leisurely walk, this girl would be great for that,” she said.

6:30 a.m.

The Clear the Shelters Central Texas event officially kicks off Saturday. A dozen local shelters are offering waived or reduced adoption fees.

Last year set a nationwide record of 161,000 adoptions and $540,000 raised, according to NBCUniversal. Since 2015, the event helped adopt out more than 860,000 pets nationwide.