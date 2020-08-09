‘It’s been such a blessing’: Georgetown man gifted new best friend, service dog

Dewey works to open the door for his owner, Andres Jimenez. (Photo: Baylor Scott & White Health)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — One lucky Georgetown man is getting another best friend and helper.

His service dog, Dewey, has been working hard in training, learning how to open doors, retrieve and deliver items and turn the lights on and off.

Andres Jimenez poses with his new service dog, Dewey. (Photo: Baylor Scott & White Health)

“It’s been such a blessing, the help that they provide, the companionship, the fond memories that you build through the years,” said Andres Jimenez, who spent a week in training with Dewey.

This is Jimenez’ second service dog from the organization, Canine Companions for Independence, since his dog, Dennie, retired last year.

“The way they train ’em, they do it in such a way that the dog can’t wait to help you out, and they just love every minute of it,” said Jimenez.

Canine Companions has placed 89 service dogs with people since the beginning of March, despite the pandemic rocking their operations. The organization trains and pairs up assistance dogs with people who have disabilities.

Trainees from their Kinkeade Campus at Baylor Scott & White Health in Irving will be placed with people in Austin, Houston and the Dallas area after their graduation this upcoming Friday.