Instagram helps foster animals find homes

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — With just a few quick clicks, it’s easy to find pictures of cute animals on the internet. That’s partly thanks to a volunteer from the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter.

Megyn Scott-Hintz serves the shelter as a “Content Creator Foster.” That means she takes in animals, usually cats, and churns out content on social media with the hopes of finding the animals forever homes.

“The current world of social media is king to get the word out,” Scott-Hintz said. “Everybody uses Faceboook or Instagram or TikTok.”

Scott-Hintz uses her Instagram page to share pictures and videos of cats and kittens from local animal shelters to her 36,000 followers. That includes Princess Buttercup. At 10 years old, the Persian cat needs a little extra love and attention. But according to her foster mom, Princess Buttercup is a sweet cat that is tolerant of other cats, kittens, dogs and people.

Scott-Hintz’s page proves Princess Buttercup has patience and personality: pictures of the cat in a glittery cowboy hat and heart-patterned dresses, videos of kittens pawing at her to play, and a romp inside of a card filled with packing paper.

Megyn Scott-Hintz fosters Princess Buttercup, and fills her social media pages with cute pictures to attract adopters.

“Every time we share, it’s an extra set of eyes to see these animals and help these animals that are maybe harder to adopt find amazing homes they desperately need,” Scott-Hintz explained.

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is looking for other fosters with a strong social media presence and a knack for finding an animal’s cute quirks who are willing to become ‘content creators.’

According to the shelter’s Community Programs Coordinator, sharing pictures and videos is all part of a larger plan.

“When people see the fun that can be had with a foster in their home and an adopted pet in their home, that gets them to the shelter so we can promote adoption,” April Peiffer said.

Seeing animals outside of a shelter setting can also help attract potential adopters to pets that might otherwise have trouble finding homes. Scott-Hintz says the pictures and videos of Princess Buttercup prove older cats can be just as amazing family members as cute little kittens.

“Just because she’s an older cat doesn’t mean she doesn’t have a lot of life to live,” Scott-Hintz said. “These animals just blossom in a home. They will give you as much love as you give them.”

Princess Buttercup gets some pets while she plays with a kitten.

Scott-Hintz said being able to use her social media platform to get the word out about adoptable animals is a rewarding experience. Plus, it gives her an opportunity to share a message about everything shelters have to offer.

“Your best friend will be there,” she said. “It may not be the one you were thinking about. But I guarantee your best friend will be in any shelter that you go to.”

Click here to search through animals available for adoption at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter or learn more about its programs.