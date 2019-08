AUSTIN (KXAN) — Erin and Steven Van Landingham didn't expect to always have a foster dog in their home, but that's been the Austin couple's reality for close to three years.

Over the course of 33 months, starting after Thanksgiving in 2016, the couple has fostered and adopted out 30 dogs. Their 31st foster, Baxter, is about 6 months old and is available through Austin Dog Rescue.