(KXAN) — There are two kinds of people. People who love 4th of July fireworks -- and people who have dogs. Okay, there might be some overlap, but for a lot of dog owners, the prospect of comforting a frightened dog all night long takes some of the shine off the rockets' red glare.

Dr. John Faught, Chief Medical Officer at Firehouse Animal Health Center in Westlake says the biggest mistake dog owners make is waiting until the fireworks start. He says if you give your dog medication, it's best to do it an hour before the booming begins.