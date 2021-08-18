How Austin FC is helping Austin Pets Alive! put pets in forever homes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Not only is Austin FC is bringing soccer fans from all over the world together, they’re also helping fans add new furry members to their families.

Another one of Austin Pets Alive!’s sweet dogs is going to her forever home after four years of being in the shelter-care system — thanks to Austin FC.

Marmalade, a pitbull terrier and boxer mix, found her forever family because of a partnership between one of the city’s no-kill animal shelters and Austin FC.

“Austin Pets Alive! really relies on our community partners like Austin FC, so that we can continue the life-saving mission that we have,” said Suzie Chase, community relations officer for APA!

The inaugural season for the team brought opportunities to do good for the Austin community, including featuring an adoptable dog from the shelter each home match to be the day’s honorary mascot at Q2 Stadium.

Candy with her forever family, Kati and Luke Brandon. They adopted her after she was Austin FC’s honorary mascot for the July 7 match. (Photo: Austin Pets Alive!)

“It’s critical that we have partners like Austin FC within our community who will promote the dogs and puppies available for adoption and fostering,” said Chase.

The program has already proven to be successful.

“When Austin FC lets everyone know that we have these dogs and puppies available, we have so many people within the community who reach out to us,” explained Chase. “They want to volunteer, they want to donate, they want to adopt.”

Marmalade is the second dog to be adopted after her new parents, Robert and Amanda, met her at an Austin FC match in late July.

Candy, a 3-year-old Anatolian Shepherd who was Austin FC’s mascot of the match on July 7, was adopted by Kati and Luke Brandon after they met her at Q2.

Missy, Austin FC’s honorary mascot for the Aug. 18 game against Vancouver. (Photo: Austin Pets Alive!)

On Austin FC’s Wednesday home match against Vancouver, Missy will be hanging out at Q2 as the honorary mascot.

She’ll be walking around the main promenade at Q2 stadium before the match begins at 8 p.m.

Austin FC plays at Q2 for its next two matches on Aug. 21 and 29.

Austin FC’s goal keeper Will Pulisic fosters ‘Black Rose’

Will Pulisic and Mia De Leon with their adorable foster pup, Black Rose. She is available for adoption. (Photo: Austin Pets Alive!)

If there’s one person who knows it’s a team effort to get dogs out of the shelter, it’s Austin FC goalkeeper Will Pulisic.

Pulisic and Mia De Leon are fostering Black Rose, a 4-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier, as she waits to find her forever family.

“I love my dog from home and definitely miss him,” Pulisic told APA! “I wanted to help the community and Austin Pets Alive! and foster Black Rose to help her get adopted.”

“I am happy to play my part in this initiative and look to making this a regular thing,” he said.

Find more about Black Rose on Austin Pets Alive!’s website.

Join KXAN starting Aug. 23 as we partner with Central Texas-area animal shelters for Clear the Shelters, an annual adoption drive and donation initiative to help get pets out of shelters and into forever homes.