Georgetown Animal Shelter asks for help from adopters during major resurfacing project

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Clear the Shelters Campaign could not have come at a better time for the Georgetown Animal Shelter.

“Over the last couple of years, as the dogs are in and out of the kennels, there’s a lot of wear and tear from dogs chewing on them, from scratching on them,” explained Melissa Sheldon, the Animal Care Supervisor for the shelter. The location is the open-intake municipal shelter in Georgetown and is in it’s fifth year of being a no-kill shelter.

They’re expected to have a major resurfacing project done to help prevent the spread of germs.

“We’ve noticed more peeling on our paint, which makes it harder to clean viruses, and bacteria can get into the little crevices making it not as easily cleaned as a smooth service,” said Sheldon.

Peeling walls at the Georgetown Animal Shelter. (KXAN Photo: Chris Nelson)

Peeling floors at the Georgetown Animal Shelter. (KXAN Photo: Chris Nelson)

Peeling walls at the Georgetown Animal Shelter. (KXAN Photo: Chris Nelson)

The work will include resurfacing all 29 dog kennels, and Sheldon says a special solution will be applied to each area’s drain, floor and walls. Fencing will be removed during the work to make sure everything is up to standards. The shelter had their last resurfacing project done back in 2014.

This 28-day project is expected to begin Aug. 1, the same day as the start of KXAN’S month-long virtual adoption campaign.

“We’re very privileged to be able to start it at the perfect timing with the Clear the Shelters,” said Sheldon. “We’ll be limited to 12 to 14 kennels at that time which is greatly reduced from our max capacity.”

Every pet that someone adopts, that leaves a kennel for another animal so you are saving two lives. Melissa Sheldon, Animal Care Supervisor for the Georgetown Animal Shelter

Donations to the shelter are funding 60% of the almost $87,361 project. The rest is being paid for by the city, which budgeted $35,000 to begin with to pay for it. When shelter representatives realized it would cost more, they took it to the Animal Shelter Advisory board and city council made the final approval.

“Our community support is really what drives us,” said Sheldon. “Without the support of the community, we couldn’t do what we do.”

Dogs and cats can provide a lot of emotional support to a lot of people too, and they’re always there for you, and they’re great companions, so I think now more than ever it’s a great time to Clear the Shelters and get animals into homes and find a new best friend. Melissa Sheldon, Animal Care Supervisor for the Georgetown Animal Shelter

Help KXAN Clear the Shelters this August by adopting or fostering a furry friend, or donating to a local shelter. For more information, visit our Clear the Shelters page.