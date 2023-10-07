AUSTIN (KXAN) — Looking for a new furry friend? Pet adoption fees will be waived at Austin Animal Center throughout October.

The waived fees are in partnership with nonprofit Adopt a Pet for Adopt a Shelter Dog month, according to the nonprofit.

The shelter and nonprofit will hold a kick-off event Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 7201 Levander Loop, Austin. Volunteers and staff can help people match with a pet. There will also be giveaways, according to the nonprofit.

As of Saturday, the shelter has 345 medium to large dogs available, 73 small dogs and 158 cats. Intake is for emergencies only for dogs, and is limited to cats, according to Austin Animal Center.

View all pets available for adoption at Austin Animal Center online. Walk-in adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays to Tuesdays and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Interested adopters can also schedule an appointment on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for extra help matching with a pet.