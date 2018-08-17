Famed Photographer Uses Photos to Help Shelter Dogs Find Homes

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Fireworks on the Fourth of July frightened many animals in the Austin area, causing some to run away overnight and end up in pet shelters.

Margie Jones went Friday afternoon to the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter looking for her beloved dog, Ohso. She said the three-year-old German shepherd got out Thursday night from her backyard in Leander after loud fireworks apparently spooked her.