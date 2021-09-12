Enter The Clear The Shelters Cutest Pet Photo Contest For A Chance To Win $100!

Clear the Shelters
Calling all pet owners: do you have an adorable snapshot of your beloved furry (or winged, or scaly) friend? Submit your photo to the Clear The Shelters Cutest Pet Photo Contest for a chance to win a $100 VISA gift card! Submit your entry now through September 19th. Learn more at KXAN.com/contests.

