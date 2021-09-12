Enter The Clear The Shelters Cutest Pet Photo Contest For A Chance To Win $100!

Calling all pet owners: do you have an adorable snapshot of your beloved furry (or winged, or scaly) friend? Submit your photo to the Clear The Shelters Cutest Pet Photo Contest for a chance to win a $100 VISA gift card! Submit your entry now through September 19th. Learn more at KXAN.com/contests.
Participating Central Texas Shelters:
- Austin Animal Center
7201 Levander Loop
Austin, TX
- Austin Pets Alive!
1156 W Cesar Chavez St
Austin, TX
- Bastrop County Animal Shelter
589 Cool Water Drive
Bastrop, TX
- Georgetown Animal Shelter
110 W L Walden Dr
Georgetown, TX
- PAWS Shelter Of Central Texas
2965 FM 165
Dripping Springs, TX
- PAWS Shelter Of Central Texas
500 FM 150 East
Kyle, TX
- San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter
750 River Road
San Marcos, TX
- Texas Humane Heroes
10930 E. Crystal Falls Parkway
Leander, TX
- Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter
1855 SE Inner Loop
Georgetown, TX