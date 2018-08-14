Dramatic Video Shows Officers Evacuating Animal Shelter in Wildfire’s Path

Police body camera video captured the daring rescue of 60 cats and dogs from a Northern California animal shelter threatened by a wildfire.

Video footage released by the Vacaville Police Department shows officers helping staffers at the Solano County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals racing to get the animals out of the building on Saturday as flames from the Nelson Fire closed in on the facility.

The SPCA said firefighters were stationed on the property, ready to fight off the flames as officers, volunteers and staffers evacuated the animals.

The shelter said Sunday all of the animals were placed in temporary foster homes until the facility could be cleaned of ash and debris, and power was restored to the area. They hope to reopen on Wednesday.

Donations have poured in from the community and the SPCA said it is still in need of bedding for the animals, towels, blankets and cleaning supplies. It also noted that the because of the power outage the shelter lost all of its refrigerated medications and vaccines, and needs financial support to replace them.



The Nelson Fire burned more than 2,000 acres in Fairfield and Vacaville before being contained on Sunday. One home was destroyed.