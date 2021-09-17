Clear the Shelters: Several puppies named after TODAY Show hosts up for adoption at Austin Pets Alive!

Several pets with NBC namesakes up for adoption at Austin Pets Alive! (Courtesy: APA!)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the Clear the Shelters campaign wraps up, there are a lot of animals in search of forever homes. At Austin Pets Alive!, there are even a few pets with some favorite NBC namesakes.

Named after TODAY Show hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, Jenna Bush Hager and Al Roker, six puppies at Austin Pets Alive! are looking for their “fur-ever” homes.

Texas currently leads the rest of the country with animal shelter intakes in 2021, according to numbers from the national database Shelter Animal Count.

Austin Pets Alive! is hosting a Clear the Shelters adoption event on Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will allow adopters to pay what they can and help an animal find their forever home.

The Austin Animal Shelter is also hosting a special adoption event on Saturday, opening two hours early at 9 a.m. and waiving all adoption fees for animals, including puppies.

KXAN has partnered with animal shelters across Central Texas for Clear the Shelters, an annual adoption drive and donation initiatives to help animals get out of shelters and into loving homes.

To see a list of available pets, check out the participating shelters below: