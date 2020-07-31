Clear The Shelters Returns With Virtual ‘Adopt & Donate’ Campaign

Animal shelters across the country are once again teaming up with NBC and Telemundo stations to find loving homes for pets in need with the Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign.

To help individuals and communities continue to practice safe social distancing measures, the stations’ month-long “Adopt & Donate” effort will feature virtual pet adoptions and make it easy for people to donate online to participating shelters and rescues. The campaign runs from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31, 2020.

Organizations interested in participating in Clear The Shelters 2020 should complete the Commitment Registration form here. This form is required to ensure proper verification of all interested participants.

This year’s Clear The Shelters’ “Adopt & Donate” campaign features returning partners WeRescue and GreaterGood.org, and new partner 24PetWatch. Those looking for a new pet can use the WeRescue iOS app to locate adoptable pets near their zip code, submit their pet adoption applications through shelters’ websites, and ask questions directly to shelters. 24PetWatch is enabling shelters to increase their exposure through 24Petshelter.com/cleartheshelter, a free website providing a full list of participating shelters and their adoptable pets along with a link to contact them.

“As communities all across the country continue to practice social distancing, this year’s Clear The Shelters campaign will allow individuals to find their perfect pet through virtual platforms. Our partners WeRescue and 24PetWatch have great web and online tools that make it easy to find a pet and navigate the pet adoption process with shelters,” said Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations. “If adopting a pet is not possible right now, our partners at GreaterGood.org have a great website where anyone can donate to shelters/rescues to help them continue their great work. We are excited for our NBC and Telemundo stations to present another memorable Clear The Shelters campaign this August.”

This is the sixth consecutive year that NBC and Telemundo owned stations have spearheaded the pet adoption initiative to communities nationwide. Since 2015, NBC and Telemundo owned stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has helped more than 410,000 pets find new homes. The event was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5/KXAS and Telemundo 39/KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas.

For more information, visit ClearTheShelters.com.