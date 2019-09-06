Clear the Shelters: Part 2

Clear the Shelters

by: Clear the Shelters

Posted: / Updated:

View more videos at: https://www.cleartheshelters.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Find a shelter near you

Participating Central Texas Shelters:

Trending Stories

Don't Miss