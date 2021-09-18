Clear the Shelters! Hundreds of pets adopted, fostered by Central Texans

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texans’ compassion on the final day of KXAN’s adoption and fostering initiative was exemplified Saturday.

Hundreds of pets were adopted and many more fostered throughout the month-long campaign. At last check, 2,347 pets had gone into loving homes.

The annual effort, Clear the Shelters, focuses on finding pets loving, forever homes — taking them from shelter life out of crowded kennels.

Rusty, the dog pictured here with Jim Spencer, has been at the Austin Animal Center for 6 months and is available for adoption. (KXAN Photo/Jim Spencer)

Many Central Texas shelters offer free or discounted prices for those interested in adopting or fostering pets throughout the initiative.

While some were doing adoptions by appointment throughout the month due to COVID-19, this weekend many are holding in-person adoption events.

KXAN’s Jim Spencer went to Austin Animal Center in the morning as Austinites lined up to find their next furry family members.

The shelter is offering free adoptions for the weekend.

KXAN Photojournalist Julie Karam also stopped by Texas Humane Heroes’ main headquarters as they set up at the PetSmart in Cedar Park.





Austin Pets Alive! also drew lines Saturday, and their adoption events continue on Sunday.

They’ll be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Town Lake Animal Center on an in-person walk in basis.

They will also operate on a walk in basis at the Domain from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

(KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

(KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

(KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

Masks are required for all in-person events.

More good news to know about Clear the Shelters is all of the puppies named after TODAY Show hosts have been adopted!

KXAN will know the final total of adoptions on Monday.

Participating Shelters