Clear the Shelters! Here’s what to know about Central Texas’ 2021 pet adoption event

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The time has come once again for you and your family to consider adopting a pet, while at the same time saving lives and helping KXAN Clear the Shelters!

The annual adoption event is happening Aug. 23 through Sept. 18 in conjunction with participating Central Texas animal shelters which are offering waived or discounted fees for pets in their care.

The goal for this adoption and donation campaign is to save lives of Central Texas animals living in shelters by finding them forever homes.

To see a list of available pets, check out the participating shelters below:

Due to COVID-19, some area shelters are doing virtual adoptions, leading up to an adoption celebration event on Sept. 18. Find more information on each shelter’s website.

Consider joining us the next few weeks as KXAN helps to Clear the Shelters!

If you would like to share your pet adoption story with KXAN for your pet to be featured on the news, email us at reportit@kxan.com.