Clear the Shelters: Foster dog captures the heart of Austin FC goalkeeper

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a tough day of training with Austin FC, soccer player Will Pulisic knows he can come home to a warm welcome from his foster dog, Black Rose.

“When I come back from training, I open the door, and there she is, wagging her tail and running up to me,” Pulisic said. “It’s great.”

Clear the Shelters, which runs from Aug. 23 to Sept. 18, is all about helping animals who are in need of a good home in Central Texas – but that doesn’t just mean adopting.

As well as potential adopters, shelters are also on the hunt for foster families, who can give the animals a much-needed break from shelter life and help them transition to the home.

That’s how Pulisic, a young goalkeeper with Austin FC, and his girlfriend Mia met Black Rose, a four-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier who has slid seamlessly into the couple’s lives.

Austin FC goalkeeper Will Pulisic and his girlfriend Mia have fostered Black Rose, a shelter dog at Austin Pets Alive! (Picture: Austin FC)

Pulisic said his family fostered three dogs when he was in elementary school, and he was also inspired by Austin FC’s partnership with Austin Pets Alive! Every home match at Q2 Stadium features an APA! dog available for adoption as the team’s honorary mascot.

“We wanted to help out these dogs by giving one a chance to be in foster, which will open up space at APA!, so they’re able to have a bigger capacity and give another dog a chance,” he said.

The couple wasn’t ready to adopt but wanted to foster, so they met with APA! and told them what they were looking for.

After meeting a few different dogs, they found Black Rose, who had been living at the shelter for two months but wasn’t getting much attention. Pulisic said she only had a few photos, and the description of her personality was limited since the shelter didn’t know much about her.

In July, Black Rose moved in with the couple – and now they’re “attached” to her.

“The past month and a half has been great,” Pulisic said. “She’s amazing to have around, she’s so easy, low maintenance. She’s always happy, she’s so friendly, so it’s been a great experience with her.”

Pulisic said Black Rose loves going for walks, sitting at Mia’s feet while she works at home and watching TV.

“She’s very well trained in the house, she’s so loving, and she just wants to be around you,” he added. “She’s just a joy to have around.”

