AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s not a secret that the Austin Animal Center has an overcrowding problem. Austin Pets Alive! (APA) and other groups are assisting with the overflow, but the only true solution is for the public to step up and foster or adopt animals.

Alison Swearingen, APA Dog Adoption Manager, tells KXAN that the overcrowding means that animals are sheltered in rooms they would not normally occupy, such as the facility’s conference room.

“We are constantly fighting a space crisis,” Swearingen said. “So is the city shelter Austin Animal Center — we are doing our best to support them while also being about 50 dogs over capacity on our own right now.”

Animals pictured below were available for adoption at the time of writing, but may not still be available.

First up, the cats:

Greece 14 (KXAN Photos/Cora Neas)

Wild Goose Chase (KXAN Photos/Cora Neas)

Valletta (KXAN Photos/Cora Neas)

Paul McCartney (KXAN Photos/Cora Neas)

Runaway Jane (KXAN Photos/Cora Neas)

Cheese on my Soulmate, photographed at an APA! facility. (KXAN Photos/Cora Neas)

Next, the dogs:

Cryptid (KXAN Photos/Cora Neas)

Elaine (KXAN Photos/Cora Neas)

Cleo (KXAN Photos/Cora Neas)

Bermuda and Florida Keys (KXAN Photos/Cora Neas)

Jolly Rancher (KXAN Photos/Cora Neas)

“Fostering is our big thing right now, we need people to help get the dogs out of the shelter,” Swearingen said. “Volunteering also is very helpful. We have a lot of different ways for people to help depending on the level of commitment they’re looking for.”

Those interested in fostering or adopting should visit the APAA website for more information and requirements, such as fees.