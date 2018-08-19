Celebs Support Clear the Shelters Day

Celebrities are hailing Clear the Shelters Day and celebrating the more than 76,000 pets that have found forever homes during the nationwide animal adoption campaign today.

Celebs, such as Ellen DeGeneres, Jane Lynch and Wanda Sykes, have sent well wishes to the pets across America in search of a place to call home.

“It’s a great day to make a new best friend. #ClearTheShelters,” DeGeneres tweeted.



Clear the Shelters day takes place nationwide. Visit the shelter map to find one of 1,100 participating shelters near you.





NBC and Telemundo Owned Television Stations started the Clear the Shelters initiative nationwide four years ago. Since its inception, more than 215,000 pets (and counting) have been adopted.

Telemundo 39 anchor Norma Garcia fell in love with an adorable puppy while working at Irving Animal Shelter in Irving, Texas, and decided to adopt the dog herself. Garcia joined the thousands of new families formed.





