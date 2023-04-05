AUSTIN (KXAN) — From March to October, cats frequently give birth to their litters of kittens, creating a strain on animal shelters often referred to as “kitten season.”

The “Anti-Hero” litter of kittens must be bottle fed every two to three hours. (Courtesy: Austin Pets Alive!)

Sometimes, these kittens are orphaned and require human volunteers to weigh and bottle feed them every two to three hours, according to a press release from Austin Pets Alive! (APA!). The animal protection organization is currently in need of volunteers to help them with this around-the-clock work after it received 20 orphaned kittens.

“Bottle baby fostering is a rewarding experience because the kittens depend on humans for survival; they need round-the-clock attention and care to thrive,” an APA! press release read. “APA! has already experienced a busy start to kitten season, with fosters helping save more than 450 kittens this year.”

APA! said that 425 bottle baby fosters saved 2,300 kittens in 2022.

Those interested in fostering kittens through APA! can apply online. Donations can be made online as well.