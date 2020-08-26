Austin-area animal shelters taking in dogs, cats and baby squirrels from the coast

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Hurricane Laura approaches the Texas-Louisiana border, Austin-area animal shelters and wildlife organizations are doing their part making sure our furry friends stay safe.

Austin Pets Alive! is taking in animals being evacuated from shelters near the Gulf Coast. The organization accepted 73 cats and dogs Tuesday night ahead of Laura’s landfall.

The cats and dogs came from cities like Port Arthur and Beaumont, which are expected to see great impacts from Laura.

The organization’s national team, American Pets Alive!, is also pitching in. It’s found rescue placement for more than 300 pets.







The Austin Humane Society is also working to provide care for more than 200 animals, including dogs, cats and baby squirrels. The organization started accepting animals from the Woodville, Baytown, Rockport and Houston areas on Sunday.

The squirrels taken in will be cared for by Austin Wildlife Rescue.

AHS wants to remind folks the animals being cared for are not separated from their owners because of the storms. The animals will be up for adoption once they are medically checked out. The organization is running a discounted adoption fee right now at $20, which will last through the end of August.

How you can help

Foster an animal: You can apply to foster a dog or cat online through Austin Pets Alive! If you’re already a foster, you can email the organization at foster@austinpetsalive.org.

Donate: You can donate to Austin Pets Alive! and its hurricane efforts online. You can also donate to their Austin Humane Society on its website.