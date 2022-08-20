AUSTIN (KXAN) — Next weekend, Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) will join animal shelters across the country for an adoption and donation campaign.

Clear the Shelters will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on August 27-28. Fees are waived for all adoptions during the campaign; however, surgery deposits will still apply (minimum $100 refundable deposits are required by APA! for all pets who are not yet spayed or neutered).

APA!’s matchmakers will be on site to help pair potential adopters with pets, plus, this year, Austin Pets Alive! will also provide Spanish language assistance for potential adopters.

August 27

, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Barbara Jordan PetSmart on 51st St.: All adoption fees are waived, and all kitties are microchipped and vaccinated. Clear the Shelters cat and dog adoptions, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at APA! on 1156 W. Cesar Chavez St.: Adoption fees through the 19th are “pay what you can”, so you can take home a cat or dog today. Masks must be worn at all times while onsite at the APA! shelter. Email adopt@austinpetsalive.org if there’s a particular pet you’ve got your eye on and want to meet.

August 28

, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Barbara Jordan PetSmart on 51st St.: All adoption fees are waived, and all kitties are microchipped and vaccinated. Clear the Shelters cat and dog adoptions, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at APA! on 1156 W. Cesar Chavez St.: Adoption fees through the 19th are “pay what you can”, so you can take home a cat or dog today. Masks must be worn at all times while onsite at the APA! shelter. Email adopt@austinpetsalive.org if there’s a particular pet you’ve got your eye on and want to meet.

Click here to view APA!’s dogs available for adoption, and click here to view APA!’s available cats.

Clear The Shelters is an annual, nationwide pet adoption and shelter donation campaign supported by local NBC and Telemundo affiliates. Since 2015, NBC’s Clear The Shelters national pet adoption campaign has resulted in more than a half-million pets finding new homes.