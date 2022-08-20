WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A local shelter is changing the narrative on their dire situation of overcrowding.

Typically when shelters need to clear space, they will produce a list of dogs slated for euthanasia with a deadline by which to save them. But the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) is taking a different approach.

The shelter said it has been experiencing extremely critical space and capacity of care issues since late June. To try to find a solution, they’ve produced a “Preventing Euthanasia” list.

The list is a compilation of dogs that the WCRAS believes could fit into many different homes and environments, whether they be foster or adoptive homes, or another organization’s program or rescue.

WRCAS said that if the community can step up to help them save these dogs, it allows the their staff and volunteers the opportunity to give time to the dogs with higher needs, so that ultimately, all lives can be saved.

The shelter said in a press release that it’s taking this approach because they engage in life-saving support, because they believe it’s the right thing to do, but they can only do that with the community’s support, they said.

As of Aug. 19, WCRAS had almost 200 dogs within the shelter’s walls. Many of these dogs are from legal cases and must remain at the shelter pending those case outcomes. The recent thunderstorms have also brought in many newly lost dogs, and the shelter’s staff is working on reuniting those dogs with their families, they said.

All of these factors add up to a record-high number of dogs in the shelter, too many to be sustainable. Because of that, the shelter’s “Preventing Euthanasia” List aims to reduce the number of dogs in the shelter through adoptions, fosters, or rescues.

Adoptions for any of the dogs on the “Preventing Euthanasia” List are just $2 to Save A Life. For priority service, appointments may be scheduled by emailing adoption@wilco.org. Walk-ins are welcomed too. Residents who are able to help out through fostering are encouraged to go to the shelter during normal business hours of noon to 6 p.m.

To learn more about the dogs on this list, or any of the other adoptable pets at the shelter, visit www.wilcopets.org.