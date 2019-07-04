Adorable video shows therapy dog Fourth of July parade at St. David’s Children’s Hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) — They can’t go out and watch the floats and hear the music, and any fireworks they see will likely be from their hospital rooms. But, children in an Austin hospital got their own Fourth of July celebration as therapy dogs gave them a personal parade.

Decked out in American flag bandanas and their bright green therapy dog vests, the animals padded down the halls and gave special greetings to patients at St. David’s Children’s Hospital at 12221 North MoPac Expressway. They even hopped up on hospital beds and gave the children cuddles.

The dogs are part of Divine Canines, which trains dogs and handlers who visit and encourage a wide variety of people in need, from patients in hospitals to children struggling with literacy to older adults living with Alzheimer’s or dementia.