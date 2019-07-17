Adoption discounts at Bastrop County shelter to avoid euthanizing animals

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Bastrop County Animal Shelter is running out of room, and workers are worried they may have to take steps to reduce the number of cats and dogs there.

“We have been running on a thin line for a while, but we are to the breaking point of capacity for both cats and dogs and will need to start euthanizing if we cannot find homes,” said Wendy Ballard, Bastrop County’s Animal Services coordinator.

Several animals were brought to the shelter over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Ballard told KXAN.

“I am fostering a medical case who broke through a window over Fourth of July that caused a serious injury,” she said.

Ballard says the shelter is running an adoption special from now until Sunday: $10 for cats and kittens and $20 for dogs and puppies. It is also hosting two off-site adoption events Saturday:

Petco Bastrop at 739 TX-71 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sugar Shack (cats only) at 114 TX-150 Loop from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Bastrop County Animal shelter, on 589 Cool Water Drive in Bastrop, has a list of adoptable animals on its website. That list shows 122 dogs and 109 cats as of Wednesday.

This announcement comes one month from the Clear The Shelters animal adoption drive on Aug. 17 that KXAN is participating in. This is the fifth year for the nationwide effort by NBC and Telemundo stations.